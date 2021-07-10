Text messages from a drug dealer’s son, who commanded his mother to sell drugs from their family’s house.

These documents detail how a ruthless drug dealer used his own mother to supply customers from their house.

Jake Cowhig’s bedroom contained £6,000 worth of cannabis, digital scales, snap bags, and a vacuum sealing equipment, according to police.

Officers uncovered a tick list headed “The Graft” with payments outstanding totaling more than £31,000 on the dopey 25-year-old.

But the messages on his phone, which indicated he was running the firm with the help of Sharon Cowhig, 52, were even more stunning.

As a result, they both ended up in the dock together at Liverpool Crown Court, where he was sentenced to prison while she escaped with her life.

Jake sought to claim 596g – about 20 ounces – of cannabis seized in his bedroom drawers was all for his own personal use when police searched the family’s home in Grantham Road, Kirkby at 7.10am on July 2 last year. He also denied any knowledge of the tick list.

However, the court heard that on June 26, his phone revealed he sent 10 texts to his contact “Mum” in under three hours, all of which asked her about drug sales and are listed in full here:

4.49pm: “Can you do 3.45 of that orangeese for the fella who will be outside in a white bmw for 30 pounds and requires tenner change?”

4.49 p.m.: “Can you do 3.45 pounds of that orangeese for the lad outside, please?”

5.11pm: “Mum, can you tell him to make 6.9 orange biscuits with lovely buds if possible and 3.45 L.sherb for a total of 100?”

5.11 p.m.: “He’s out now.”

5.33 p.m.: “Can you do 13.9 of that skittle cake 2 for 120 if you can do it outside?”

6.04 p.m.: “Can you do 2 1.7 orangeese and 2 1.7 skittle cake 2 for 60 pounds for the female in the black car?”

“Mum, can you do 6.9 of L.sherb for 70 for lil karl hunter?” at 6.37 p.m.

“Has everything been sound by rs, yeah?” at 6.37 p.m.

“Yea jake sound,” she said at 6.42 p.m.

“Mum, can you do 1.75 of skittle cake 2 for 20 for the lad outside?” at 7.51 p.m.

“Lad outside stated he as txt u…???” at 7.58 p.m.

Prosecutor Zillah Williams stated, “While the text messages relating to Sharon Cowhig. The summary comes to a close.