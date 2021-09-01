Texas Supreme Court Allows Abortion Ban, Dealing a Huge Blow to Roe v. Wade

The United States Supreme Court has upheld a Texas legislation prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, potentially overturning Roe v. Wade’s historic precedent.

An emergency petition from Texas abortion providers to halt the law, which took effect at midnight on September 1, was denied by the court. The law prohibits abortions when an ultrasound shows a “fetal heartbeat,” as defined by the law.

The ruling is concerning for pro-choice advocates since the court is also anticipated to consider a Mississippi statute that is considered as a direct threat to Roe v. Wade. In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, which outlaws abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas law, Senate Bill (SB) 8, makes it illegal to perform abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

Instead, the law allows private citizens to enforce it by suing doctors or anybody else who helps a lady obtain an unlawful abortion.

Anyone who wins a lawsuit is entitled to at least $10,000.

The Supreme Court may yet order a stay of SB8 this week, but those who requested emergency relief on Monday warned of the dangers of allowing the law to go into effect. They claimed that SB8 will restrict abortion access for 85 percent of Texas patients and force many facilities to close.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who oversees federal courts in the Fifth Circuit, would have looked into the case. Alito has the option of making a decision on his own or referring the case to the full nine-member court.

“In less than two days, Texas politicians will have essentially overturned Roe v. Wade,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, on Monday.

“In the midst of a pandemic, patients will have to fly out of state to access constitutionally provided healthcare. Many others will be unable to do so. She described it as “cruel, outrageous, and illegal.”

In their court filing, Whole Women’s Health also mentioned Roe v. Wade. SB8 has been viewed by detractors as an attempt to circumvent the landmark 1973 Supreme Court judgement that made abortion lawful across the United States.

