Texas students have filed a lawsuit against the school district for enforcing a policy prohibiting boys from wearing long hair.

Seven Magnolia, Texas, kids are suing their school district for prohibiting boys from wearing long hair.

On behalf of the youngsters, the ACLU of Texas filed a lawsuit against the Magnolia Independent School District on Thursday. The students’ ages vary from 7 to 17.

According to the lawsuit, the school district policy is implemented unevenly because some boys are allowed to have long hair while others are disciplined. The students who filed the lawsuit claim that the punishment for breaking the rules has caused them “immense and irreparable suffering.” Girls are exempt from the policy.

“Magnolia grooming policy is founded on inadmissible gender stereotypes—namely, that short hair is more’masculine,’ more professional, and more suitable to historically male-dominated vocations and activities,” according to the lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas.

According to the school district’s policy, boys’ hair must be “no longer than the bottom of a dress shirt collar, bottom of the ear, and out of the eyes.”

The district and the ACLU of Texas were approached for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

In a statement released Thursday, Brian Klosterboer, an ACLU of Texas staff attorney, said, “We have repeatedly warned the district that its gender-based hair policy violates the Constitution, but the district continues to derail students’ lives and deny their right to a public education free of discrimination.”

The complaint was filed after one of the seven pupils, 9-year-old A.C., was given a month of in-school detention for not having a haircut, according to court filings. He was barred from attending art, music, and physical education classes, as well as recess and lunch breaks, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, all seven children accused the district of “vigorously” punishing them for not following the school system’s rules. Violators were also sent to an alternate disciplinary school, which is “usually reserved for kids who have broken state or federal law or committed major infractions of school policy.”

A.C. was sent to an alternative school as part of his punishment. According to the lawsuit, the fourth-grader had to be homeschooled since the school district did not transport him there.

