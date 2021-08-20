Texas relinquishes its fight with schools after the state Supreme Court overturns the ban on mask mandates.

On the same day that the Texas Supreme Court rejected Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s attempt to prevent a county’s mask mandate, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced that the state will not enforce Abbott’s restriction on school-based mask mandates.

The Texas Supreme Court refused Abbott’s attempt to block a restraining order against his mask mandate ban in Travis County, enabling schools across the country to continue to demand masks for the time being. According to the Associated Press, a TEA public health guideline letter sent the same day stated that Abbott’s restriction would not be enforced owing to various legal challenges.

Abbott, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, signed an emergency order last month prohibiting local governments and school districts from imposing mask and vaccine regulations. Despite Abbott’s restriction, at least seven Texas counties and 48 school districts have issued mandates, and parents, school districts, local governments, and advocacy groups have filed lawsuits challenging the governor’s decision.

