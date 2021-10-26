Texas prohibits transgender students from participating in sports that correspond to their gender identity.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill prohibiting transgender girls from participating in female school sports into law on Monday.

The bill takes effect on January 18th.

State Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, sponsored House Bill 25. During a committee hearing, Swanson stated, “It’s so very, very vital that we safeguard everything that women have earned in the previous 50 years.”

The bill overrules the University Interscholastic League, which had merely requested birth certificates, including updated birth certificates, from students.

The bill has an impact on pupils from kindergarten to college.

“We need a level playing field across the state,” Swanson said earlier this month on the House floor. “It’s critical that we, who were voted to this position, safeguard our girls.” “If Texans want to protect children, the goal shouldn’t be to prevent trans kids from participating in sports, but to give all kids the freedom to make friends and play without fearing the kind of discrimination many older trans people face on a daily basis,” Equality Texas said in a statement on Monday. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, and West Virginia are among the states that have approved similar legislation.

Now that @GovAbbott has signed #HB25, the question of how it will be implemented remains. How long before a lawsuit (or several) is filed? What impact will this have on legislation in other states in 2022? In Texas in 2023, how could trans children be targeted by #TXlege? https://t.co/XfyJZeu54y