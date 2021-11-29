Texas officials want federal funding, claiming that the state’s border infrastructure can’t handle the influx of migrants.

Last week, Republican Senator John Cornyn traveled to Del Rio, Texas, to speak with local leaders about the issues their community is facing as the country continues to suffer an unprecedented migrant surge at the southern border.

Cornyn paid a visit to the border town as part of a trip to promote the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, which he co-sponsored with Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema. During the trip, local leaders stressed the importance of improving the city’s border infrastructure.

Local officials told Cornyn, according to KXAN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Austin, that the community’s lack of infrastructure makes it unable to handle surges like the 15,000-person migrant encampment that was set up under the city’s border-crossing bridge in September.

During an interview with KXAN, Cornyn stated, “The fact that these migrants showed up in Del Rio was not an accident.” “The smugglers did it on purpose because they know they can flood the zone and exceed the local populations’ and law enforcement’s capacity.” According to KXAN, the city has forced to put its own money into border enforcement to deal with the influx of migrants. While the federal government has already given border communities $30 million in reimbursement, officials are seeking for extra money to cover the costs.

During the month of October, US Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 164,000 migrants, more than doubling the totals reported in 2020 and 2019. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has argued the federal government hasn’t done enough to stem the tide, and has launched Operation Lone Star to beef up border security.

Operation Lone Star has resulted in thousands of Texas DPS and National Guardsmen being stationed at the border, in addition to erecting a temporary steel shipping container barricade. It also gives these guards the authority to detain migrants for criminal trespassing, which has put the Del Rio’s operating capabilities to the test.

“Since Operation Lone Star came in and started arresting all of these people for human smuggling, the county has lost about a quarter million dollars in revenue from the jail,” Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told KXAN.

