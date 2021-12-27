Texas Murder-Suicide: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Then Takes His Own Life; Couple’s Five Children Are Safe Inside Home

Five children in Texas are said to have lost their parents in a murder-suicide case, according to deputies.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday, first responders arrived at the house on East Mount Houston Road in Northeast Harris County to find Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and Maria Gonzalez, 42, dead on the front yard. Maria was found with a blunt force trauma to the head, while her husband was found with a gunshot wound to the skull, according to ABC13. Arsenio is thought to have shot himself, according to the deputies.

The five youngsters, ages 7 to 16, were discovered unharmed and safely inside the residence by Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The youngsters were not there during the incident that occurred outside the residence, according to authorities.

They mentioned that the parents had attended a family event before to the incident. When they got home, Arsenio killed his wife and then shot himself to death.

“Earlier, this pair, a husband and wife, were at a family celebration. Sgt. Greg Pinkins, of NBC affiliate KPRC 2, said, “They came home and then this tragedy happened, so the investigation is still ongoing.” “None of the children were hurt, and they were not present at the time.” The five children will most likely be placed in the care of a family member, according to Sgt. Pinkins.

“Right now, we’re in contact with Child Protective Services, and we’ll let them decide who they’ll release them to, which will most likely be family members,” Sgt. Pinkins said. “We’ll continue our investigation here, and we’ll speak with family members who were likely present at the party to see if we can learn anything.” An inquiry is underway to determine what happened to lead to the murder-suicide.

In a similar instance in October, an Arkansas man allegedly shot and killed his wife and her child before turning the gun on himself. After officers arrived at Bayou Vista Drive in Marion to do a welfare check, the event was discovered. Two juveniles on the site informed them that they had heard gunfire coming from inside the residence. The bodies of two people, Gabriel Brown and Nakina Gilmer-Brown, were discovered inside the home by the police. A child’s body was also discovered at the scene. “This is heartbreaking news. Something we can’t quite comprehend. We’re still working to figure out what’s going on. “I just don’t understand why,” said Charles Gilmer, an uncle of one of the fatalities. The occurrence was confirmed by authorities at the time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.