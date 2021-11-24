Texas Moves One Step Closer to an Abbott-O’Rourke Election, but Will Matthew McConaughey Run?

While Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott faces a battle from Democrat Beto O’Rourke in next year’s election, actor Matthew McConaughey has yet to declare his candidacy.

On Tuesday, Abbott revealed that he had officially filed for reelection, while O’Rourke announced his candidacy for governor earlier this month. Despite the release of a poll last week showing him topping both Abbott and O’Rourke in head-to-head matches, McConaughey, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate, has remained tight-lipped.

In an interview published Tuesday, McConaughey said, “I have truly been doing my diligence to study, to dig into, to question what it is, what would it be for me.” “Am I the best person for the people of this state, as well as my family and myself? A decision entails a significant deal of sacrifice.” “That’s what I’ve been doing,” he added, “and it’s not a tease.” “That’s me doing my due diligence, and I’ll let you know as soon as I can.” While McConaughey has hinted at a run, he has stressed that his decision to run would be determined on his ability to lead a “new embassy of leadership” rather than whether he could win the election.

According to a poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler on Sunday, McConaughey would defeat O’Rourke by a margin of 49 to 27 percent and Abbott by a margin of 43 to 35 percent. Abbott was expected to defeat O’Rourke by 45 to 39 percent without McConaughey as a contender.

Although Abbott was the top “ranked preference” for governor in the three head-to-head matches, the survey did not ask respondents about a three-candidate contest. A majority of Texas voters (40%) said they wanted McConaughey to run for governor, while 33 percent said they didn’t, and another 27% said it “doesn’t matter.” I filed for re-election today! We must continue to safeguard our border, support our police, and ensure that Texas remains a job-creation powerhouse.

With your support, Texas will continue to be the best state in the country. Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR 23 November 2021 During a Fox News interview, Abbott stated that he would take a challenge from McConaughey "seriously."