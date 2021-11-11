Texas’ mask mandate ban is overturned by a judge because it violates the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The Texas mask mandate prohibition was overturned by a federal judge because it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The statement was made on Thursday addressing the overturning of Governor Greg Abbott’s mandate, which was enacted in May. The potential that Texas was breaching the 1990 statute known as ADA has been the subject of a long-running legal dispute between parents, disability rights organizations, and Texas government.

Attorney General Ken Paxton was recently blocked from enforcing Abbott’s order by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel.

In a press release, Yeakel stated, “The spread of COVID-19 poses a significantly larger risk for children with specific health needs.” “Children who develop COVID-19 and have certain underlying illnesses are more likely to have severe acute biological effects and necessitate admission to a hospital and the intensive-care unit.” Due to his confidence that COVID-19 was under control, Abbott enacted the mask mandate across the state of Texas in May.

“Through the use of readily available vaccines, antibody therapy medicines, and safe practices used by Texans in our communities, the Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19,” Abbott stated. “Masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities because Texans, not the government, should decide what is best for their health. We can continue to reduce COVID-19 while maintaining Texans’ right to choose whether or not to wear protective clothing.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.