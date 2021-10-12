Texas leads the United States in daily COVID deaths, prompting Greg Abbott’s vaccine mandate ban.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order (EO) prohibiting any body, including private businesses, from enforcing vaccine mandates in the state.

The new order comes as Texas leads the nation in average daily COVID-19 mortality, and as vaccine reluctance persists among a segment of the population in the United States.

Abbott, a Republican, had already issued an order barring mask mandates and threatened fines against municipal authorities who attempted to impose them.

According to data provided by The New York Times, the average number of COVID-19 deaths every day in Texas is 241.4.

This number is based on data from the seven days preceding October 11th.

Texas’ average is much higher than the next highest state, Florida, which has an average daily death rate of 149.7.

Texas, on the other hand, does not lead the nation in terms of deaths per 100,000 population. Texas had a rate of 0.83 deaths per 100,000, which was lower than several other states, notably West Virginia, which had the highest rate of 1.65 deaths per 100,000 in the US.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 72.5 percent of the state’s population over the age of 12 has gotten at least one vaccine dose, with 62.73 percent of those over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated.

“No entity in Texas, including an employee or a consumer, can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” Abbott wrote in his order.

“In yet another instance of government overreach, the Biden Administration is now pushing many private companies into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing worker disruptions that endanger Texas’ continued recovery from the COVID- 19 debacle,” Abbott wrote.

The Biden administration is planning to implement a requirement for firms with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

Last month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was entrusted with laying out the guidelines for the vaccine mandate, and the agency is anticipated to do so in the coming weeks.

