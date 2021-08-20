Texas’ largest school districts, like those in Florida, are defiant in the face of the state’s mask mandate ban.

According to the Associated Press, Texas’ largest school districts are defying the state’s mask requirement restriction and requiring masks for students and staff, similar to Florida.

Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban is being defied by the cities of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin in the sake of keeping kids and parents “safe.” Abbott, who tested positive for the virus this week, is in court challenging the school districts, which are refusing to budge. The court ruled on Thursday that while the legal battle is resolved, the districts can have a mask mandate.

“We’re going to retain our mask mandate in place to keep students, parents, families, and, most importantly, our instructors safe,” said Dallas school superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Millions of students in Florida, Texas, and Arizona are now obliged to wear masks in class, thanks to school boards in predominantly Democratic districts defying Republican governors and requiring facial coverings.

The three states are all hotspots in the country’s recent COVID-19 outbreak, and defiant school boards in Miami, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and other cities argue that requiring masks protects students, teachers, and staff from contracting and spreading the virus, which is causing many pediatric hospitals to overflow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all teachers, staff, and students wear masks whether or not they have been vaccinated, according to the districts.

According to the Palm Beach Post, “This thing (the virus) is not toying with us.” Marcia Andrews, a member of the Palm Beach County, Florida, school board, said this week as the board imposed a mask rule. “I don’t want a child to die.”

The governors believe that wearing masks prevents students from learning and does little to stop the virus from spreading, but children rarely become critically ill as a result of the illness. They argue such mandates infringe on parents’ freedom to choose the best way to protect their children.

When he outlawed municipal mask mandates, Abbott said, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices,” which is why “masks will not be required by public school districts or government entities.”

In a July executive order banning masks, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted a Brown University research that looked at schools in New York, Florida, and Massachusetts.