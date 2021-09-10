Texas is being sued by the US Justice Department over a state law that prohibits abortions.

The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas for enacting a new state legislation that prohibits most abortions, claiming that it was done “in flagrant contempt of the Constitution.”

The action, which was filed in Texas on Thursday, asks a federal judge to declare the legislation unconstitutional, “enjoin its enforcement, and preserve the rights that Texas has violated.”

SB8 forbids abortions after medical practitioners discover heart activity, which normally occurs around six weeks and before some women are aware that they are pregnant.

Other states have been barred from enacting similar limitations, but Texas’ statute is unique in that it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecutors.

The Justice Department had been under fire not only from the White House – President Joe Biden has called the statute “nearly un-American” – but also from Democrats in Congress, who wanted Attorney General Merrick Garland to intervene.

At a press conference announcing the complaint, Mr Garland stated, “The legislation is manifestly unlawful under long-standing Supreme Court precedent.”

The Justice Department claims that the law infringes on women’s constitutional rights and violates the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which states that federal law supersedes state law.

Other states may implement similar legislation, which would “deprive their residents of their constitutional rights,” according to federal officials.

According to the lawsuit, “a state may not restrict any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.” “However, Texas has already done so.” The complaint, which was filed on Thursday, seeks an immediate injunction to prevent the law from being enforced in Texas.

Someone might file a lawsuit under the statute, even if they have no ties to the woman who had an abortion, and be entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they win in court.

“The statute empowers any private citizen, without any personal connection or injury, to act as bounty hunters, with the authority to recover at least $10,000 per claim from those who assist a woman in exercising her constitutional rights,” Mr Garland explained.

“This statutory scheme’s evident and expressly recognized goal is to.”Summary ends.”