Texas is attempting to stop the flow of migrants by lining up boats on the Rio Grande.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has deployed a number of boats to the Rio Grande River, constructing a roadblock to prevent migrants from crossing the river on their journey to the United States.

DPS posted a video to its Twitter account on Sunday, indicating that the agency “increased operations” in La Joya, Texas, to “halt the flow of migrants entering (Texas) unlawfully.”

The Texas Game Warden and the Texas National Guard assisted DPS in the blockage, according to Border Report. The blockade was estimated to have involved at least 17 boats.

The bill is part of Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, a project aimed at combating “people and drug smuggling into Texas,” according to his office. DPS and the National Guard have teamed up to increase enforcement operations as part of Operation Lone Star.

DPS and the National Guard have been used as part of Operation Lone Star to arrest persons attempting to move north on criminal trespassing charges. Since the directive went into effect, certain border communities have experienced a significant increase in the number of people being detained in their local jails.

Since the operation began on November 7, almost 1,400 arrests have been made in Del Rio, Texas. According to local officials, these arrests have resulted in some deterrence, but they have primarily put a load on the community’s jail.

“Since Operation Lone Star started arresting all these people for human smuggling, the county has lost about a quarter-million dollars in revenue from the jail,” Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez told KXAN-TV, an NBC station in Austin.

Concerns were also expressed about the boat blockage. The action was "an outrageous waste of resources," according to Scott Nicol, the former leader of the Sierra Club's Borderlands Campaign, who believes it is "another electoral gimmick by Governor Abbott that Texans' taxes have to pay for." We stepped up operations in La Joya today to stem the flow of illegal migrants entering Texas. Smugglers will be apprehended and criminals will be deterred by the presence of @TexasGameWarden, @TXMilitary, and DPS' Tactical Marine Unit on the river.