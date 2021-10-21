Texas Informs the Supreme Court If it rules on the ban, it should also consider overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to temporarily halt a contentious Texas abortion law and rule definitively on its constitutionality before the end of the term, which is an extraordinary request for the top court to become involved so early in the process. According to the Associated Press, Texas urged the Supreme Court on Thursday that if it decides to rule on the statute this term, it should also consider overturning Roe v. Wade and other judgements preserving the right to abortion during the previous 50 years.

The Biden administration requested the Supreme Court this week to overturn a Texas law that virtually prohibits abortions after six weeks or when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Despite public outcry and protests, the rule went into force in September, making it the country’s tightest limit on the process, according to the Associated Press.

Texas reacted to the Biden administration’s action on Thursday by urging the court to uphold the legislation. The state also expressed opposition to the Biden administration’s calls for the Supreme Court to decide definitively this term, but suggested that if the request is granted, the court look into its earlier judgements on abortion rights.

While it would be unusual for the court to reach a final decision before a federal appeals court has had the opportunity to do so, it would not be unprecedented. In recent decades, SCOTUS justices have short-circuited the traditional timeframe for cases to reach the high court a few times, the most recent being in 2019 over a Trump administration attempt to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, according to the Associated Press.

Texas challenged a ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowing the abortion law to go back into force after it was placed on hold by a lower-court judge.

The state argued, “In sum, far from being clearly incorrect, the Fifth Circuit’s finding that Texas is likely to succeed was perfectly correct.”

The Biden administration claims that the statute is "obviously unconstitutional" since it prohibits abortions beyond six weeks, when a fetus cannot live outside the womb.