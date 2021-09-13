Texas Governor signs anti-censorship bill to protect conservatives on social media.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed a measure on Monday that will target the censoring policies of social media firms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

The new rule prohibits social media corporations from barring individuals who express political opinions, especially conservatives. Abbott, like a number of other Republicans, believes that social media platforms disproportionately block conservative users.

Texas residents who have been barred from a social media site for discussing their political beliefs would be able to sue the firm under the proposed measure.

In a statement, Abbott said, “We will always defend the freedom of speech in Texas, which is why I am delighted to sign House Bill 20 into law to protect first amendment rights in the Lone Star State.”

“Our modern-day public square is social media websites. They should be a space for healthy public debate and free flow of information, but there is a disturbing trend among social media corporations to muzzle conservative opinions and ideas. That is incorrect, and it will not be tolerated in Texas.”

Despite the new law’s passage, social media businesses are unlikely to accept the new terms quietly.

Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter have all stated that they will fight Abbott’s new measure, as have trade groups representing the technology industry.

After successfully challenging a similar law in Florida, which was eventually deemed illegal, Steve DelBianco, the president of NetChoice, believes the social media companies will be successful in overturning Abbott’s.

“Texas will very definitely have the same outcome,” DelBianco said.

“While user post moderation is critical to keeping the internet safe for Texas families, this bill would place content policies in the hands of the Texas government.”