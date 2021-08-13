Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s migrant transportation ban has been put on hold by a judge.

On Friday, a federal judge in El Paso renewed a temporary restraining order that prevents Texas Governor Greg Abbott from ordering state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants for two weeks.

On July 28, Abbott signed an executive order restricting “ground transportation of migrants who represent a danger of transmitting COVID-19 into Texas communities,” according to a news release from his office.

According to Abbot’s directive, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are required to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” of transferring migrants released by Customs and Border Protection or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Troopers were told to “reroute such vehicles back to their point of origin or a port of entry,” but they also have the ability to impound any vehicles suspected of breaking the law.

On August 3, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a temporary restraining order, which expired on Friday. On Friday, she prolonged the restraining order for another two weeks, and she predicted that the US Department of Justice will win its case to stop Abbott’s executive order on the grounds that it violates federal primacy on immigration problems.

The Justice Department said in its lawsuit that Abbott’s order would obstruct federal immigration officers’ work with contractors and non-governmental organizations that house migrants while they await legal decisions.

Attorneys for the Justice Department stated in court documents that no evidence has been presented to show Abbott’s order will stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor’s transportation order has also been criticized for barring local governments and schools from requiring masks as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We all know that the CDC, science, and the World Health Organization have all said that these masks aid in the prevention of COVID-19 transmission. But then he’ll blame it on the migrants,” said Domingo Garcia, the League of United Latin American Citizens’ national president, to Houston Public Media.

Attorneys for Abbott and the state of Texas informed Cardone during an August 3 hearing that his executive order had not yet been implemented, according to the nonprofit news organization El Paso Matters. This is a condensed version of the information.