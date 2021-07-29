Texas Governor Greg Abbott Orders National Guard To Arrest Migrants As Illegal Border Crossings Increase.

With an order to the National Guard to help authorities in enforcing arrests of illegal migrants, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stepped up efforts to reduce the number of migrants transiting through the state.

According to The Texas Tribune, Abbott wrote to Major General Tracy R. Norris of the Texas Military Department, ordering “the Texas National Guard to help DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.” The purpose, according to Abbott, was to “react to this calamity while ensuring the rule of law.”

Abbott has already accused the Biden administration for alleged lax immigration enforcement, which has led to an increase in people crossing the southern border counties.

The flow of migrants coming via the southwest border has been felt in recent months. Around 188,829 attempted crossings were prevented by local authorities in June alone. According to the report, the figure is “the highest in a month this year so far.”

As part of Abbott’s increased border security measures, 30 immigrants were apprehended and put into custody at the Briscoe Unit in Dilley as of Monday. According to The Texas Tribune, they were detained on accusations of criminal trespass.

According to The Wall Street Journal, three additional migrants were apprehended and sentenced to state jail on Tuesday. However, several human rights advocates have expressed their displeasure with the current move.

States do not have the jurisdiction to enforce federal immigration rules, according to proponents. Abbott’s declaration of a catastrophe on the border situation, as well as the deployment of state troopers, have been criticized by some counties.

Hidalgo County in the Rio Grande Valley, for example, has refused to cooperate in Abbott’s border control plan. The local unit “could not in good faith inform the citizens of our counties there is an emergency when there isn’t an emergency,” said Democratic county judge Richard Cortez.

Meanwhile, certain Texas counties are concerned about an alleged increase in crime and death in some locations. Illegal migrants have broken into the community, according to Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West. According to West, some of the culprits try to grab food and drink before continuing on their trek.

This year has also seen an uptick in migrant deaths, according to West. According to him, at least 18 people have died, compared to up to five deaths each year in prior years among immigrants who failed to make the cut.