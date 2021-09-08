Texas Energy Operators are being sued for a winter power outage that resulted in the death of a woman.

According to KXAN Austin, a woman in Austin has filed a lawsuit against the city’s electric utility provider and Texas’ power grid operator, claiming damages for her mother’s death during the severe winter storm of 2021.

Colinda Meza has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Austin Energy and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for the death of her mother, Connie May Richey, who died when her urine catheter froze during a storm that knocked out power across the state amid unseasonably cold weather.

The lawsuit charged “gross negligence and wrongful death for exemplary damages,” according to KXAN. Austin Energy promised customers on February 15 that outages would last no longer than 40 minutes at a time, but the Mezas’ home was without electricity for four days.

The litigant could not be reached, and ERCOT did not respond to this website’s request for comment. Austin Energy declined to comment on the pending case to this website.

The electricity grid was seized by the deadly winter storm in a state famed for moderate winters, leaving utility firms scurrying for answers. According to officials from the Texas Department of Health Services, who released the final death toll in July, more than 210 individuals died.

“DSHS disaster epidemiologists are still working to harmonize data on death causes. The bulk of reported deaths were linked to hypothermia, according to officials. “Other causes of mortality include motor vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, chronic illness aggravation, falls, and fire. Between February 11 and March 5, there were confirmed deaths.”

The counties with the most deaths were Dallas, Travis, and Harris, with the majority of others having single-digit figures. Many more people’s homes were severely damaged, with burst pipes causing flooding and destroying people’s homes.

According to a new study published in the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the devastating cold snap was one of numerous recent extreme weather incidents demonstrating how unprepared the United States’ aging infrastructure is for the future of climate change.

The study, which was released earlier this month, found that, contrary to climate model expectations, winter weather extremes have become more common in the Northern Hemisphere. Climate catastrophes like the one in Texas are most likely the outcome of accelerated global warming. This is a condensed version of the information.