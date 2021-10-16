Texas doctors criticize the ‘politically motivated’ vaccine mandate ban and suggest that paying a fine would be more ethical.

Some doctors in Texas are encouraging Gov. Greg Abbott to rescind an executive order he issued on Monday prohibiting institutions, including private businesses, from enforcing vaccine mandates.

Three Texas medical professionals spoke out against the new regulation at a Zoom press conference, according to KCEN-TV.

The ban on vaccine mandates, said to Dr. Audrey Nath, a Houston neurologist, puts patients at risk of catching the virus.

“Abbott’s executive order must be viewed in its entirety. A politically motivated anti-vaccine strategy that risks making people sicker from COVID-19…widespread vaccines are the most effective way to protect people from COVID-19, “Nath remarked.

“Governor Abbott’s decree means that an unvaccinated employee could expose a cancer patient to COVID-19,” said Dr. Joanna Schwartz, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist in Austin.

“An unvaccinated nurse caring for a child with a chronic medical condition could put her at risk. An unvaccinated worker could make a grandma in assisted living sick “she stated

Individual organizations should be permitted to “decide the policies for their personnel,” according to Schwartz.

“Hospitals and other health-care institutions should have the entire right to compel vaccines,” she stated.

Abbott tweeted on Monday that the vaccine is “safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” but that it should always be voluntary and never coerced.

I signed an Executive Order barring any body in Texas from imposing vaccine mandates.

I’ve also added it to the agenda for the Special Session.

The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best line of defense against the virus, but it should never be pushed. pic.twitter.com/8hHHLyebCk Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott TX) (@GregAbbott TX) (@GregAbbott TX) ( 11th of October, 2021 President Joe Biden imposed a federal vaccine mandate mandating corporations with 100 or more employees to ensure their personnel get vaccinated in September, prompting the Texas governor’s order.

“No organization in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 immunization by any anyone, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, religious belief, or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” according to Abbott’s order.

According to KCEN, entities that do not comply with the executive order may face fines of up to $1,000.

When reporters questioned if he was enforcing the law, he said yes. This is a condensed version of the information.