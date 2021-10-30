Texas doctors are urging the United States Supreme Court to strike down a ‘ridiculously written’ abortion law.

On Friday, a group of Texas doctors spoke out against the state’s recently approved abortion restriction bill, requesting the US Supreme Court to overturn it. The law will be debated in court on Monday.

On Friday, the doctors held a virtual press conference. Harold Miller, a retired OB/GYN from Houston, stated he was a practicing OB/GYN before the Supreme Court’s historic Roe v. Wade abortion case in 1973. According to Houston Public Media, he told a story about a patient who died as a result of an unsafe illegal abortion before the judgement was announced.

“The Supreme Court judges who do not vote to overturn this and give women a choice will have many women’s lives perish on their conscience,” Miller warned, referring to the state’s new abortion ban.

The law, which took effect on September 1, prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for incestuous relationships or rape. It also allows individuals to sue doctors and others who help women obtain abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy. A successful lawsuit could result in a monetary award of up to $10,000.

According to Houston Public Media, doctors can’t use malpractice insurance as protection against lawsuits under the new policy, according to Jane Stafford, a retired OB/GYN from Corpus Christi.

“It’s a horribly written law,” Stafford remarked, “and it’s all done to go past national laws.”

Another doctor, Nancy Binford, an OB/GYN in Austin, told the station that in the aftermath of the new legislation, doctors are urging patients to have abortions in other states.

“Counseling, in terms of risks and benefits of pregnancy vs abortion, is telling patients to have their operations done in New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, or Louisiana,” Binford explained.

According to a report released this week by experts at the University of Texas at Austin, Texas witnessed the “biggest documented decline” in abortions after the new law was enacted. According to the data, Texas doctors performed nearly 50% fewer abortions in September than in the same month the previous year.

The research claims that “this is the most stringent state-level abortion regulation in place in the United States,” and that “it is projected to have a significant impact on the number of facility-based abortions provided in Texas.”

