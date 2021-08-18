Texas Democrats who flee the state are not protected from arrest, according to the state Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against state House Democrats, potentially paving the path for their arrest for fleeing the state to prevent a Republican voting bill from becoming law.

The warrants were signed by Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan last week, more than a month after more than 50 Democrats departed the state to prevent the restrictive bill from coming through. Although a lower court quickly issued a temporary restraining order barring the warrants from being executed, the state Supreme Court had already temporarily barred the restraining order before issuing Tuesday’s decision.

In Tuesday’s judgment, Justice James D. Blacklock said, “The legal matter before this Court concerns merely whether the Texas Constitution grants the House of Representatives the right to physically compel the participation of absent members.” “We conclude that it does, and we order the [temporary restraining order]to be withdrawn by the district court.”

The civil arrest warrants are based on internal state House rules, and the Democrats will not face any criminal charges as a result of them, though they may be physically coerced to return to the state Capitol. While some Democrats may still be out the state and so beyond of Texas’ jurisdiction, those who have come home may now face arrest.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.