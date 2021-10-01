Texas County Sets Aside Millions in COVID Relief Funds for Border Security in the United States.

According to the Associated Press, commissioners in a Texas county approved a budget proposal that would devote $6.6 million of COVID-19 relief monies to improve security at the US-Mexico border, which is nearly 350 miles away. The Galveston County commissioners said that the $27 million it would spend on border security would help safeguard the state from illegal immigrants who might bring COVID-19 across the border.

In response to the increasing border crossing, officials issued a disaster declaration, stating that “extraordinary measures must be taken” to stop the flow, according to the Associated Press.

County Judge Mark Henry remarked, “We have an intentional public health and humanitarian crisis occurring on our southern border that the Biden administration refuses to confront.”

According to the Associated Press, Galveston County has already spent $165,000 to send three constables and five sheriff’s deputies to the border, including to the Del Rio encampment, where thousands of Haitian migrants have arrived. After state lawmakers voted to reward counties that offered border aid, county spokesperson Zach Davidson said they expect to pursue payment for the costs.

Republicans slammed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package as leftist “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid when Democrats passed it.

But now that Republican governors and municipal officials have the funds, they’re spending it on items on their wish lists as well.

Alabama lawmakers are pushing for a plan to spend $400 million of the state’s portion on jail construction, which Governor Kay Ivey calls a “fantastic deal” for taxpayers. A Republican-led county in Texas is deploying deputies to support police along the US-Mexico border and has committed to assist Governor Greg Abbott in reviving former President Donald Trump’s border wall ambitions.

The money has also been utilized to make political points or to gain leverage in party debates about COVID-19 safeguards in other regions.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp proposed $1,000 awards for first responders paid for government relief funds, denouncing a liberal goal to “defund the police and soft on crime.” A Republican legislative leader in Wyoming recommended that the money be used to pay the federal fines imposed on firms that refuse to comply with Biden’s vaccine mandate.

