Texas Braces for Extreme Cold as Arctic Front Sweeps Through

Texans are preparing for the coldest weather of the season as an arctic cold front makes its way through the state, bringing with it hazardous conditions and days of subfreezing temperatures. With the National Weather Service issuing multiple warnings, authorities are urging residents to take precautions, particularly in South Texas where the brunt of the cold is expected. The weather could cause widespread disruptions and pose serious risks to health, homes, and infrastructure.

Warming Centers and Emergency Measures in Full Swing

In response to the deep freeze, warming centers have opened across the region to provide refuge for those most at risk. As temperatures plummeted on January 24, 2026, officials in Nueces County set up the Robstown Senior Community Center as a temporary shelter. It opened its doors at 5:00 p.m., offering cots, food, and a safe space for families and pets, with plans to remain open until January 27. Transportation to the center was made available for free through the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA), with specific bus routes provided for ease of access.

Similarly, Kleberg County followed suit, opening the Human Services Building in Kingsville as a warming hub. Operating from 2:00 p.m. on January 24 through to noon on January 26, the center also provided food and shelter to those in need, including refrigerated storage for medications. With rural residents in mind, free transportation was arranged, ensuring that no one would be left out in the freezing conditions.

Other counties, such as Jim Wells, took a comprehensive approach by opening multiple warming locations. Over 500 cots were made available at several sites, including the Alice Public Library and the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds. These efforts were part of a larger regional initiative to keep residents safe and offer refuge from the cold, a lesson learned from the devastation caused by previous winter storms.

The weather front has brought with it not only extremely low temperatures but also the possibility of icy roads. With a Winter Storm Watch issued, authorities warned of treacherous conditions on the roads. Freezing rain is expected to affect several counties, which could make travel dangerous, especially for morning commuters. The coldest temperatures and harshest wind chills are anticipated to hit on Monday, January 26, 2026.

In addition to the emergency shelters, residents were also advised to prepare their homes for the freezing temperatures. The risk of frozen pipes was a primary concern, as the freezing weather could cause pipes to burst. Homeowners were urged to keep their indoor temperatures at least 60°F and to open cabinets and vanities to allow warmer air to circulate around plumbing. Faucets should be left to drip to prevent freezing, particularly those located on exterior walls or in unheated spaces.

In preparation for the worst-case scenario, experts advised residents to act quickly if a pipe freezes. The first step is to turn off the main water supply to prevent further damage. Gentle heating methods, such as using a hair dryer or heating pads, were recommended to thaw out pipes safely. Open flames, such as blowtorches, should be avoided due to the risk of fire.

The situation remains critical as Texas braces for another round of extreme weather. Residents are urged to keep a close eye on weather updates, act early to protect their homes, and seek shelter in the warming centers if needed. As communities come together in response to the storm, the priority remains the safety of vulnerable populations and preventing avoidable damage.