Texas Attorney General During his appeal, Ken Paxton asks the court to lift the injunction on the abortion ban.

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas has requested the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to withdraw the interim order banning the state’s six-week abortion ban and keep it in place while the case is being appealed.

Many speculated that Paxton’s motion, which came two days after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman barred Texas judges and court clerks from hearing complaints filed under Senate Bill SB 8, would be promptly overturned by the court.

The Fifth Circuit is widely regarded as the country’s most conservative court. The statute will very certainly be disputed in the United States Supreme Court after its outcome.

Paxton requested that an emergency hold be placed on Pitman’s order by Tuesday in his motion. He also requested that it be placed on administrative hold as quickly as feasible.

According to court records, “this Court’s prompt involvement is necessary to vindicate Texas’ sovereign interest in preventing a single federal district court from superintending every Texas court.”

“The district court’s injunction has no precedence; it interferes with Texas state-court operations in a significant and irreversible way. It also exposes state courts and their staff to the risk of being held in contempt for the activities of third parties over whom they have no control “According to the document,

Following Pitman’s judgment, some abortion clinics in the state reopened, but they still face legal repercussions if the court order is eventually overturned.

SB 8 is implemented by private persons suing those who help women in procuring abortions, rather than by state authorities. Abortions are prohibited under the legislation after embryonic heart activity is detected—usually around six weeks of pregnancy, when most women are unaware they are pregnant.

We disagree with the Court’s ruling and have taken steps to appeal it to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals as soon as possible.

For me, the sanctity of human life is and always will be a paramount priority.

Opponents contend that the unique enforcement system was created intentionally to make it more difficult for judges to issue injunctions or strike down the statute.

Pitman's opinion was a workaround for the state's system, and he ordered it to be posted on all public court websites with clear instructions that SB 8 must be followed.