Texas and Florida are fighting vaccine mandates because of ‘politics,’ not health concerns, according to the White House.

Republican leaders who oppose vaccine mandates are being chastised by the White House.

Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, said to press secretary Jen Psaki, are resisting such regulations because they “follow a familiar pattern” of putting politics ahead of health.

“I think it’s quite evident when you make a decision that goes against all public health statistics and knowledge out there,” Psaki said, “that it’s not in the best interests of the people you’re governing.” “Perhaps it’s in your own political interests.” Over 700,000 Americans have perished as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to Psaki, including over 56,000 in Florida and over 68,000 in Texas.

She stated, “Every leader should be focused on supporting efforts to preserve lives and the pandemic.” Abbott and DeSantis’ moves, according to Psaki, placed them “out of step” with numerous business leaders in their states.

Abbott signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting the state from enforcing any COVID-19 vaccine mandate, including for private businesses.

According to the order, no entity in Texas can force someone to get the vaccine if they oppose for reasons of personal conscience, religious belief, or medical need, such as prior recovery from the infection.

DeSantis is following through on his vow to punish municipal governments in Florida that demand vaccinations for their employees. The governor’s administration is seeking $3.57 million from one county after it imposed vaccine requirements despite the state’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” according to a report released Tuesday morning. “It is intolerable that Leon County broke Florida law, invaded current and former employees’ medical privacy, and fired loyal public servants because of their personal health decisions,” DeSantis said in a statement released Tuesday. “The Florida Department of Health will continue to enforce the law, and we will continue to fight for Floridians’ rights.” President Joe Biden announced last month that all private enterprises with more than 100 employees will be required to vaccinate their personnel or undertake weekly coronavirus tests.

All federal employees and contractors must also be immunized, according to Biden. Airlines like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, both based in Texas, have stated that they will abide with the president’s directive.

