Texans are driving to neighboring states for abortions, raising concerns about overcrowded clinics.

Since the passage of a new abortion law in Texas two weeks ago, women have been flying hundreds of miles to neighboring states, where officials fear facilities may be overwhelmed.

The impact of the nation’s most restrictive law on the procedure is already being seen in new court filings. The Biden administration requested an emergency stay on Senate Bill 8 from a federal court in Austin on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the month, more than 100 patients have been turned away from a Texas women’s health clinic system. In 2020, the provider performed almost 9,000 abortions.

In a court filing, Melaney Linton, president of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, said, “Exactly what we anticipated would happen since S.B. 8 took effect on September 1 has come to pass.”

The legislation forbids abortions once medical practitioners discover heart activity, which normally occurs around six weeks and before some women are aware that they are pregnant. Private people who have been deputized to initiate civil lawsuits against abortion providers and others who assist a woman in obtaining an abortion in Texas are the only ones who can enforce the legislation. On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama’s appointee, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, did not immediately rule on the Justice Department’s request.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Houston had 63 patients scheduled for abortions in the ten days after the law went into effect, significantly fewer than the roughly 25 they would regularly execute in a single day, according to Linton. Because heart activity was observed during their session, eleven of those patients were unable to get abortions.

According to Linton, one patient who was around five weeks pregnant had no cardiac activity but learned during her visit that she had COVID-19, which means she would be too far along in her pregnancy to get an abortion in Texas after a necessary quarantine.

The number of callers has increased from around 10 per week to 10-15 daily, according to Fund Texas Choice, an organization that has provided transportation for Texas women unable to pay extensive travel costs for an abortion for several years. It anticipates spending at least $10,000 extra. This is a condensed version of the information.