Testing on a daily basis will take the place of isolation for contacts of covid cases.

Daily testing is due to replace seclusion for people who have been ‘pinged,’ according to Boris Johnson.

Normally, anyone who comes into touch with someone who has tested positive for the virus would receive a notice from Track and Trace instructing them to isolate, but that is no longer the case, as daily testing is now being used instead.

“As omicron spreads in the community, we will also introduce regular testing for contacts instead of isolation, so we can keep people safe while minimizing interruption to daily life,” Mr Johnson said at a press conference tonight.

As Plan B kicks in, Boris Johnson advises people to work from home.

As he announced the plan to implement Plan B, he also revived earlier precautions such as working from home and donning masks in public places.

It comes as the latest strain of Covid-19 is spreading across the United Kingdom.

“While the picture may improve, and I genuinely hope it does,” he added tonight, “we know that the remorseless logic of exponential growth could lead to a large increase in hospitalizations and, regrettably, deaths.”

“Let us do everything we can this winter to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones, and to relieve the burdens on our NHS,” he continued.