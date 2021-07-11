Test your knowledge about England ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

We’ve put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the two teams as they prepare to face off in the Euro 2020 final tonight at Wembley.

It’s the first time England has advanced this far in a major tournament since winning the World Cup in 1966.

So, as Gareth Southgate’s team prepares for the big match tonight, we’d like to put your knowledge of the teams competing at Wembley to the test.

There are ten questions in total, beginning with the 1966 World Cup victory and finishing with the European Championship.

Let us know how you get on in the comments section below, and challenge your friends and family to see who can earn the best score.