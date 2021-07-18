Test and Trace called Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, but they won’t separate them.

NHS Test and Trace has identified Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid, but they will be taking part in a daily contact testing programme to allow them to continue working from Downing Street, according to No 10.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, disclosed he has Covid-19 yesterday.

Mr Javid has been in communication with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, according to reports.

“They will only be undertaking vital government activity during this period,” a representative for No 10 said.

The fact that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have circumvented the quarantine requirement is likely to enrage thousands of people who have been compelled to skip work after being “pinged” by the NHS Covid app.

Businesses have pushed for the app to be redesigned and made less sensitive, citing concerns that they will be unable to operate properly due to staff shortages.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Line of the London Underground was forced to close due to a shortage of control room personnel.

While the most of the Covid limitations in England are lifted on Monday, the limits on self-isolation for contacts of persons who test positive are not relaxed until August 16.

Then, rather of being quarantined at home, people who have been double-jabbed will be able to take exams.

Late on Saturday, the Health Secretary said that a thorough PCR test had verified the results of an earlier fast lateral flow test, indicating that he had infected the virus.

“My positive result has now been verified by PCR test, thus I will continue to isolate and work from home,” he stated in a posting on Twitter.

As a result, NHS Test and Trace is tasked with tracking down his recent close connections and ordering them to quarantine.

When the lockdown limits in England are lifted on Monday, it could mean that a large number of ministers and top officials would be restricted to their residences.

The timing could not have been more inconvenient for the government, with scientists increasingly concerned about the prospect of eliminating all statutory legal limits while the number of cases continues to rise.

It raises the possibility that “independence day” would devolve into pandemonium, with ministers forced to accept the reforms from the comfort of their own homes.

