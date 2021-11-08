Tesla’s stock price has dropped after Elon Musk suggested selling 10% of his own stock.

On Saturday, Tesla CEO and Founder Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter, asking users if they supported him selling 10% of his company’s stock. Tesla’s stock began to fall in off-hours trading after 58 percent of voters said yes to the poll, and had plummeted over 2.5 percent by the time this item was published on Monday.

Musk posted the poll on Twitter with the statement, “Given the recent focus on unrealized gains as a form of tax avoidance, I suggest selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you agree with this?” He claims that because he does not receive a cash compensation, selling stock is the “sole method” for him to “pay taxes personally.” According to Reuters, Musk’s 10% share in Tesla was valued at $21 billion as of Friday’s closing price. The billionaire stated that he will follow the poll’s conclusions regardless of the outcome.

Despite the fact that the revelation may have come as a shock to some, Musk may have already planned to sell these assets because he faces a tax bill of more than $15 billion, according to CNBC.

Musk received Tesla stock options as part of a pay package in 2012. In most cases, stock grants allow executives to avoid paying taxes. Musk, though, has taken out loans on these shares, according to The New York Times, which means he may not be eligible for preferential tax treatment.

ProPublica published a study earlier this year based on hacked IRS files that documented how much money the world’s millionaires paid in taxes. ProPublica calculated a “real tax rate” by comparing how much the 25 wealthiest Americans paid in taxes every year to how much their Forbes assessed worth rose over the same time period.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 6 November 2021 Musk’s genuine tax rate was 3.27 percent, which was lower than the 22 percent rate paid by people earning $40,126 to $85,525 but more than Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Michael Bloomberg, all of whom are billionaires.

