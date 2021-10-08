Tesla’s headquarters will be relocated to Austin, although Musk insists that the company will remain based in California.

Tesla’s headquarters will be relocated from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, according to Elon Musk, who also stated that the electric car firm will continue to “grow” in the Golden State.

Musk, the world’s richest man, announced the news at an annual shareholder meeting in Austin. Last year, Tesla opened a manufacturing in Austin, and Musk relocated from California to the Texas capital. Last year, Musk threatened to relocate the company’s headquarters from California to Texas or Nevada over COVID-19 limitations.

Musk stated on Thursday, “I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas.” “But, just to be clear, we will continue to expand our operations in California. It’s not as though Tesla is planning to leave California… Our goal is to raise our Fremont [California] and Giga Nevada output by 50%.” “We’re merely hitting the bowl’s sides,” he explained. “If you come to our Fremont facility, you will find it packed… We’re taking it as far as we can, but in the Bay Area, there’s a limit to how far you can scale.” Musk anticipated that the company’s Texas facilities would “produce an ecological utopia.” Earlier in his speech, he stated that the expanded Fremont facility will continue to be the only factory in Texas that produces Model X and Model S automobiles.

Given that Musk had already relocated to Texas, Palo Alto Mayor Tom DuBois said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that the firm shifting its “corporate HQ mailing address” did not surprise him.

“We expect them to keep their engineers and innovation center in Palo Alto, as several other automobile, truck, and even electric airplane firms have done,” DuBois added. “And I expect Palo Alto to maintain its position as the nation’s leading city for electric car ownership per capita.” Following the announcement of the transfer, Austin Mayor Steve Adler tweeted a “welcome home” message to Tesla, praising the firm as “a tech company that provides the clean-manufacturing, middle-skill jobs Austin needs.” Welcome back, @Tesla! It’s a tech firm that provides middle-skill jobs in clean manufacturing, which Austin desperately needs. We are one of the safest large cities in the country, with a. This is a condensed version of the information.