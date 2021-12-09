Tesla software allows drivers to play video games while the vehicle is being examined.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Tesla software that allows drivers to play video games on their touch-screen dashboards while driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated on Wednesday that it had launched an investigation into the function and was in talks with the automaker and energy company about it.

In an email, an NHTSA representative said, “We are aware of driver concerns and are discussing the feature with the manufacturer.” “Under the Vehicle Safety Act, manufacturers are prohibited from selling vehicles with design flaws that pose an excessive risk of injury.” The agency hasn’t started a formal inquiry into the program, which would require seeking documents and other data. The representative did not provide any additional information about the company’s negotiations with Tesla.

Last month, Vince Patton, a 59-year-old former broadcast journalist and owner of a 2021 Tesla Model 3, filed a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding the feature. He said that he learned about the gaming capacity through a YouTube video posted by a fellow Tesla owner, and that he then validated it for himself by driving around an empty parking lot with the game “Sky Force Reloaded” activated on his dashboard.

“I was just amazed because, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” Patton recalled, adding that he was also able to play Solitaire and surf the web while driving.

Despite the fact that Patton adores his Tesla, he called the function “crazy” and expressed concern that it would become such a distraction for drivers that it could result in an accident.

Patton demanded that the NHTSA “prohibit all live video in the front seat and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion,” according to the complaint, which was originally published by the New York Times on Tuesday.

“It is recklessly negligent to create a harmful distraction for the driver,” the complaint stated.

The Associated Press sent messages to Tesla, which has since dismantled its public relations staff.

The NHTSA’s investigation is the latest in a long list of suspected violations involving modern auto technologies that are being investigated by two federal agencies as potential safety hazards.

Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system, as well as its “Full Self-Driving” software system, are being investigated by the government. This is a condensed version of the information.