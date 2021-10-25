Tesla responds to the government’s request for Autopilot data, but requests anonymity.

According to the Associated Press, Tesla issued a partial response to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration’s probe into the automaker’s Autopilot driver-assist technology on Friday. Tesla, on the other hand, requested that the response be kept confidential as business information, leaving questions regarding what information or data was included in the proposal unanswered.

According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA is looking into how Tesla’s partially automated driving system, or Autopilot, detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on roadways. In view of safety concerns and allegations of crashes involving vehicles utilizing the driver-assist technology, the government had set Friday as the deadline for Tesla to disclose substantial information on Autopilot and its vehicles.

According to CNBC, if the NHTSA discovers that a car or vehicle function such as Autopilot is defective, it has the authority to issue a recall. The government confirmed that it was reviewing Tesla’s Friday application and explained the company’s desire to keep the response confidential in a document posted on its website Monday.

Tesla should act on recommendations to limit where its Autopilot driver-assist system may operate and to implement a method to ensure that drivers are paying attention, according to the head of the US National Transportation Safety Board.

Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy wrote to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday, claiming the electric vehicle maker has not reacted to the agency’s recommendations from four years ago.

Homendy further claims that Tesla’s claims that safety is the company’s top priority in design are contradicted by the company’s distribution of “Full Self-Driving” software to customers who test it on public roads. The testing are being carried out “without first correcting the very design flaws” that resulted in three fatal Tesla crashes, according to her.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) examines transportation accidents but has no regulatory authority. It can only make suggestions to automakers or other federal authorities like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

When responding to the agency, companies frequently request that some information be kept hidden. Before being posted in public files, the materials are frequently substantially blacked.

