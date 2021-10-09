Tesla is relocating to Texas after a California legislator tweeted, “F*** Elon Musk.”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has claimed that an insult from a California senator influenced his decision to relocate his company’s headquarters to Texas.

Tesla will relocate from Palo Alto to Austin, where it has been building a new manufacturing for just over a year, Musk said on Thursday.

Musk stated during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting that the company would continue to operate its electric vehicle manufacturing in Fremont, California, where he plans to boost output by 50%, and that “this is not an issue of Tesla leaving California.”

Musk explained that the relocation made financial sense because it was difficult for staff to afford Silicon Valley’s high living costs.

However, Musk confirmed on Twitter a story on a Tesla fan blog that claimed a spat between the entrepreneur and California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez affected the decision.

“This decision has a strong financial basis, and it comes after a member of the California legislature publicly used vulgar words about Musk in May 2020,” according to the Tesmanian.com piece.

“Tesla Moved its HQ to Texas Following Explicit Offer from California Assemblywoman,” Musk said in the post. He also added the word “exactly” to the statement. Musk was offended by a tweet from Gonzalez, a Democrat, in May 2020, in which Gonzalez said: “”Elon Musk, f**k.” Musk reacted to her remark with “message received” at the time. Gonzalez responded with a tweet that her state had “heavily funded a firm that has always ignored worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting, and bullies public servants.” She agreed that she could have expressed herself “less aggressively,” but that “no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that.” During a standoff between Tesla and the California legislature about his Fremont facility reopening in violation of Alameda County’s COVID-19 safeguards in 2020, she hurled the remark.

Musk filed a lawsuit against the county over the stay-at-home order that forced the company’s factory to close, but he dropped the case 11 days later, according to SF Gate.

Gonzalez remained adamant in response to a Twitter user’s allegation that she was “pushing business out of California,” responding on Friday, “You’re saying Elon Musk is such a jerk that he fled from California because I tweeted a censored negative thing about him? This is a condensed version of the information.