Tesla is near the bottom of the automaker reliability rankings, while Toyota and Lexus are at the top.

Electric SUVs were deemed to be among the least reliable vehicles in a Consumer Reports poll, putting businesses like Tesla near the bottom of the list.

Consumer Reports just completed their annual assessment on vehicle dependability. According to the Associated Press, approximately 300,000 car owners engaged as members to the magazine and website.

Electric SUVs such as Tesla’s Models X and Y, the Audi E-Tron, and the Volkswagen ID.4 were identified as being unreliable in the poll, but not because of their electric power source. The latest electric vehicles are more prone to technological malfunctions, such as climate control.

Gas-electric hybrids such the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime were also deemed to be among the most dependable, according to the survey. In the survey, the Lexus GX SUV proved to be the most dependable. Consumer Reports’ senior director of auto testing, Jake Fisher, told the Associated Press Because they are slower to bring out new features, Lexus is frequently at the top of the study.

Fisher also stated that once the bugs in electric cars’ features are ironed out, they have the potential to be the most reliable automobiles.

“There are more complications associated with these early adopter-mobiles because all of these new technologies are packed onto them,” Fisher added.

Eight of the top ten rankings in the reliability assessment were taken by Japanese automakers, topped by Lexus, Mazda, Toyota, and Infiniti. The Buick brand of General Motors came in fifth, and BMW’s Mini came in tenth.

Lincoln, Ford’s luxury brand, came in last out of 28 brands, followed by Tesla, Jeep, Genesis, and Volkswagen.

The most reliable car in the study was the Lexus GX SUV, which was followed by the Niro electric vehicle from Kia, the Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, the Prius hybrid, and the Cadillac XT5 sedan.

According to the survey, the Mercedes GLE, Ford Explorer, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, and Chevrolet Corvette were the least reliable vehicles.

Owners are experiencing increased issues with sophisticated eight-, nine-, and 10-speed gearboxes built for fuel economy, according to Fisher, particularly in Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, and Toyota models.

Due to allegations of body hardware issues, water leaks, trunks not shutting, and missing weather stripping, Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle brand, was ranked near the bottom for reliability. This is a condensed version of the information.