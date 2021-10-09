Tesla is moving its headquarters from California to Texas due to a rise in sales.

Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, despite the fact that the electric vehicle maker will continue to increase its manufacturing capacity in California, according to CEO Elon Musk.

When Mr Musk addressed shareholders at Tesla’s annual meeting, he specified no timeframe for the change.

Mr Musk fought with San Francisco Bay Area health officials trying to implement “shelter-in-place” orders in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. He threatened to move Tesla’s operations to Texas or Nevada at the time.

Mr Musk said on Thursday that the high cost of housing in the Bay Area makes it difficult for many people to become homeowners, which results in long commutes to work.

“We’re going as far as we can,” he said, “but there’s a limit to how big you can scale it in the Bay Area.”

“However, just to be clear, we will continue to expand our operations in California.” This isn’t about getting out of California.” Mr Musk stated that the company’s facility in Fremont, California, where Tesla’s models S, X, Y, and 3 are manufactured, will be expanded in the hopes of doubling output.

The announcement was met with cheers and applause from the tiny crowd gathered at Tesla’s production factory in Austin, where Mr Musk made his remarks.

While hailing Tesla’s decision to increase production in Fremont, Bay Area business groups criticized the move as the latest example of the region’s persistent problems.

“Mr Musk’s announcement underscores the urgency for California to address our housing affordability crisis and the many other challenges that make it so difficult for businesses to thrive here,” said Jim Wunderman, president and chief executive of the Bay Area Council, a business advocacy group.

Oracle said last year that it would relocate its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, claiming that the relocation would allow employees more freedom in where and how they work. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, one of Silicon Valley’s founding corporations, has also announced plans to relocate to Houston.

Mr Musk also hailed the company’s record car deliveries this year at Thursday’s meeting, while warning that global supply chain issues that have resulted in a computer chip shortage remain a challenge.

“It appears. “Summary concludes.”