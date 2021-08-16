Tesla is being investigated for failing to see parked emergency vehicles while using Autopilot.

According to the Associated Press, Tesla’s autopilot is being investigated after 11 crashes with parked emergency vehicles have been reported since 2018.

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed on its website that it was conducting an inquiry into Tesla’s automatic driving assist features. According to the company’s data, 17 people were hurt and one died while using the autopilot functions.

From 2014 to 2021, the examination will focus on the Y, X, S, and 3 models. Since 2014, around 765,000 of these models have been sold in the United States.

NHTSA and Tesla should limit Autopilot’s usage to places where it can safely operate, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which also studied some of the Tesla crashes. The NTSB also advised that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration compel Tesla to have a better mechanism in place to ensure that drivers are paying attention. None of the recommendations have been implemented by the NHTSA. The NTSB has no enforcement authority and may only offer recommendations to other federal organizations such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla drivers have been captured driving inebriated or even riding in the back seat while a car drove down a California highway while using Autopilot.

Since June 2016, the agency has dispatched investigators to 31 crashes utilizing partially automated driving assistance systems. These technologies can keep a car in its lane and at a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. According to statistics given by the EPA, 25 of the crashes featured Tesla Autopilot, with 10 deaths reported.

Drivers who use the systems, according to Tesla and other manufacturers, must be ready to intervene at all times. Teslas employing the system have collided with semis in front of them, as well as halted emergency vehicles and a road barrier.

Tesla’s media relations office has been dismantled, so a message was left early Monday seeking comment.

The NHTSA-cited crashes into emergency vehicles began on January 22, 2018 in Culver City, California, near Los Angeles, when a Tesla utilizing Autopilot collided with a parked firetruck with its lights flashing partially in the travel lanes. At the moment, crews were dealing with another crash.

Since then, there have been crashes in Laguna Beach, California, and Norwalk, Connecticut, according to the agency. This is a condensed version of the information.