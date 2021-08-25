Tesla has issued a ‘deadly’ ecstasy tablet warning ahead of Creamfields.

A potentially lethal batch of ecstasy pills has been issued by police before of the Creamfields festival.

This bank holiday weekend, Daresbury, near Warrington, will host the UK’s largest electronic music festival.

From Thursday to Sunday, Creamfields, which was canceled last year owing to the epidemic, is projected to draw roughly 80,000 dance music aficionados.

The event, which is sponsored by Cinch, will include slightly under 100 acts this year. French DJ David Guetta, electronic duo Chase & Status, and American DJ MK are among them.

Cheshire Police have issued a warning on their Cream Cops social media accounts ahead of the four-day festival about a dangerous batch of MDMA pills that may be in circulation.

The pill, dubbed ‘Blue Tesla’ after the electric vehicle company, is a fatal mix of MDMA and cocaine that has been discovered in venues across London and Bristol, and could be spreading at festivals across the UK.

A 21-year-old man died in Tottenham, North London, after ingesting ecstasy pills, and the drug has also been linked to another fatality in Bristol in July.

“We’ve been warned to deadly MDMA tablets, which are suspected to be responsible for two deaths in the UK,” a Cheshire Police official stated.

“Please be careful and report any of these to security if you see them during the event.

“If you or your friend(s) are feeling unwell, you will not be judged, so please get treatment if you need it.”