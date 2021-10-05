Tesla has been forced to pay £100 million to a worker who was subjected to racist harassment.

After suffering racial discrimination at Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory, a Tesla employee has reportedly been awarded about 137 million dollars (£100 million).

According to the Associated Press, a jury in San Francisco concluded that Owen Diaz was subjected to racial discrimination and a hostile work environment.

Mr Diaz said in a lawsuit that he was harassed and subjected to “everyday racist epithets,” including the “N-word,” while working as a contractor lift operator at Tesla’s Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016.

He claimed that employees scribbled swastikas on the plant’s walls and left racist graffiti and drawings, and that superiors did nothing to halt the abuse.

The lawsuit claims that Tesla’s progressive image was a ruse to hide its regressive, humiliating treatment of African-American employees.

According to his lawyer, Lawrence A Organ, Mr Diaz was granted 6.9 million dollars (£5 million) in mental anguish damages and 130 million dollars (£95 million) in punitive damages against Tesla Inc.

Mr Diaz told the New York Times, “It took four difficult years to get to this point.” “It seems like a huge burden has been lifted from my shoulders.”

“It’s a great thing when one of America’s wealthiest firms has to face with the horrible conditions at its plant for black people,” Mr Organ told the Times.

It was unclear whether Tesla would file an appeal against the decision.

On Monday night, Tesla did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Tesla, on the other hand, has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the alleged racist behavior at the plant, which employs roughly 10,000 people.

The award, if upheld, would be a setback for a company that has faced numerous charges of workplace misconduct but forces employees to address conflicts through mandatory arbitration, which the company has seldom lost.