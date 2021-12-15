Tesla employee Anthony Solima is accused of murdering a coworker at a California factory.

A guy has been arrested in connection with a homicide at the Tesla factory in Fremont on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, was detained on December 13 at 11:16 p.m. Both Solima and the victim are believed to have worked at the facility.

The fatality at the Tesla factory was initially classified as suspicious, but it was later elevated to a homicide by the Fremont Police Department.

The most recent advisory from the police department was sent on Twitter. It described how they tracked down and apprehended Solima.

"On December 13, 2021, at approximately 3:26 p.m., Fremont Fire Department (FFD) personnel responded to a medical aid call in a Tesla Factory parking lot in the 45000 block of Fremont Blvd.," according to the notice.

“When firefighters arrived, they found an unresponsive male victim with a visible injury, and they assumed he had been the victim of a violent crime.”

“The Fremont Police Department (FFD) Dispatch Center was contacted and an emergency response from patrol officers was requested. When officers got on the scene, they discovered that the victim had been shot at least once.

“A short while later, medical workers pronounced the victim dead on the scene.” A crime has been established, and several others have grown in size. Nearby, 223 rifle shells were discovered.” Police did not initially divulge that the victim had been shot, but did so when the death was upgraded to a homicide.

After arriving, emergency personnel attempted to save the man’s life, but he died on the spot.

The victim had just concluded a shift and was shot in the parking lot as he was leaving, according to the notice.

Detectives were able to build leads on a suspect fast, and they discovered that the victim and the suspect had argued earlier in the day. They also discovered that the suspect had abruptly left the job.

Detectives located the arrested suspect at 8:42 p.m., according to a Fremont Police Department bulletin. These cops kept a close eye on the subject while conducting extra investigations.

Police were able to get an arrest and search warrant for the man and his vehicle at 11:16 p.m. They then proceeded to wait for the greatest chance to apprehend the person.