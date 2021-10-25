Tesco’s website is back online following a weekend cyber attack.

After a suspected breach left customers unable to shop online, Tesco’s website and app were back up and functioning this morning (Monday, October 25).

The snarl began on Saturday morning and lasted all day yesterday.

“Our online grocery website and app are now up and running,” a spokeswoman for the retail behemoth stated.

“Our employees have been working around the clock to restore service, and we apologize for any trouble this has caused our customers.”

Tesco said the issue arose as a result of an attempt to “interfere” with its systems, but that there was “no reason” to assume customer data had been compromised.

As Tesco seeks to manage the first flow of traffic, customers may be required to attend a virtual waiting room before accessing the site.

According to the corporation, the “planned” step is often employed during busy shopping hours to guarantee customers have a “smooth experience” on the site.

Customers were unable to make modifications to pre-arranged orders due to the internet glitch, which resulted in a torrent of calls to Tesco.