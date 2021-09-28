Tesco’s new Christmas food line is fantastic, as we discovered.

It’s that time of year again, when we get to see all of the exciting new Christmas collections.

We can’t complain because this year’s food releases are wonderful, and we were ecstatic to be given the opportunity to try Tesco’s Christmas food collection.

There’s a great selection of fantastic meals to sample, from exquisite meat and vegan center pieces for your Christmas feast to party bites for the whole family and those melt-in-your-mouth desserts you can just about fit in on Christmas night.

Here are a few of the most recent additions to the Christmas Food collection.

Meat, Vegetarian, and Fish

The variety of meat and seafood dishes on offer was just astounding.

If you’re looking for a show-stopper, go no further than the range’s center pieces, which include a massive tomahawk steak!

Many people will be talking about the tomahawk, and let’s face it, they look wonderful on display to wow your visitors.

I didn’t get to taste the tomahawk steak, but I did get to try the new candy cane pigs in blankets, and all I have to say is amazing.

The sweetness of the glaze is incredible, and I am a huge admirer of both sweet and savory foods. Even better, the bundle will just set you back £3, making it a steal!

Despite the fact that the two meats depicted above were not labeled as Tesco’s new products this year, they nevertheless look fantastic.

I can vouch for the lamb shoulder with red currant and maple glaze, which is unlike anything I’ve ever had before.

The sweetness of the lamb (although it was incredibly moist and simply came apart) is such a pleasant addition to the lamb/mint combination that this meat would be great for someone who doesn’t like the lamb/mint combination.

This is the kind of variation I could get used to seeing on the Christmas day center table.

This Scottish Salmon (above) was fantastic, and at the very least, you’re catering to visitors who enjoy fish on special occasions.

This is delicate, delicious, and crumbles easily.

This is delicate, delicious, and crumbles easily.