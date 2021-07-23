Tesco’s message to anyone interested in purchasing F&F clothing online

Tesco has provided an update for online buyers interested in F&F Clothing.

Tesco no longer has an online clothes site, which means customers can only purchase its in-house clothing brand F&F in stores.

On social media, the successful brand has attracted a following of fans, with the official F&F page on Instagram claiming 491k followers.

F&F uses the popular social networking platform on a regular basis to keep customers up to date on all of the latest product launches, which are available in 607 Tesco shops.

However, the brand was previously accessible for purchase online.

Online buyers can purchase a variety of F&F Clothing from Next, but not from Tesco’s.

F&F Clothing is stocked on Next’s own website, where customers may browse and place orders.

Shoppers were upset when F&F recently released a shot of its new flowery print dress modelled by Kelly Brook on Instagram, since they would not be able to purchase it online at Tesco.

Many people who wanted to buy the outfit pleaded with the supermarket to reinstate online purchasing.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”