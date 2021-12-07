Tesco’s drinks trolley costs £40, which is £355 less than the designer version.

Tesco is offering a high-end glass and gold drinks trolley for hundreds of pounds less than similar items on the high street.

Tesco’s vast homeware line, which includes everything from staples like cutlery and towels to home design must-haves like cushions and bedding, fancy furniture, paintings, and more, is well-known and well-loved.

To keep shoppers on their toes, the renowned business partners with celebrities and social media influencers, with a recent homeware collection with cleaning specialist Mrs Hinch selling out online and in stores.

Customers at John Lewis were ‘astonished’ by the ‘alternative Christmas tree.’

Tesco’s drinks cart has recently launched in stores.

The cart, which costs £40, is made of tubular gold metal and features two glass shelves as well as four wheeled feet. It’s also available in black. Only in-store purchases of both colors are available.

Similar beverage trolleys can cost a lot more.

A very comparable one from Urban Outfitters costs £149 and comes in black or gold. The beverages trolley from Urban Outfitters also has a wheeled base and two glass shelves. It’s available for purchase here.

Oliver Bonas, a popular high-end boutique, sells a fancy circular bamboo gold drinks trolley bar cart for £395, which is £355 more expensive than Tesco’s equivalent.

The cart by Oliver Bonas is made of marble and has two burnished mirrored shelves and gold castor wheels. It’s available for purchase here.

Alternatively, you may locate a Tesco shop near you by clicking here.