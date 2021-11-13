Tesco’s Christmas commercial for 2021 has arrived, and it incorporates a Queen classic.

Tesco has revealed their seasonal ad for this year, which marks the formal return of Christmas after last year’s disappointments.

The Tesco ad begins with a woman standing outside a Tesco store, determined not to let anything, including the forgotten Tesco Finest’s cranberry sauce, go in the way of her family’s Christmas meal.

The commercial alternates between famous Christmas events and overcoming any obstacles that can threaten the happy day.

McDonald’s 2021 Christmas commercial is “so melancholy” that it had viewers “sobbing.”

This includes a Christmas party that required some emergency illumination in the form of lit Christmas puddings and a mother who arrived at a grotto just after closing time and gained access using mince pies.

The song picked to bring the commercial to life is Queen’s legendary Don’t Stop Me Now, which fits in wonderfully with the topic.

Tesco conducted some research for the holiday commercial. According to the survey, 86 percent of Americans say nothing will stop them from having a happy Christmas this year, and 42 percent say they will appreciate Christmas more than ever.

“We know that Christmas is a hugely significant time for many of our customers and, after last year’s events, that is truer now than ever,” Tesco’s chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said.

“When we set out to build our advertisements, we want to make sure that we capture and portray how the nation truly feels.” People are looking forward to meaningful get-togethers with their loved ones again, according to our research, and given the backdrop of last year’s aborted plans, nothing will stop them from enjoying a proper celebration this year.

“This got us thinking about all the minor things that can get in the way – from running out of mince pies to being late for a Christmas party – and how the nation’s resolute spirit assures we’ll get through them all.”

“As we prepare for a season of well-deserved celebrations, we hope our happy festive ad will resonate and put a smile on people’s faces.” After all, nothing is going to stop us this Christmas.”