Tesco’s Black Friday TV specials for 2021 include Toshiba TVs, 50-inch UHD TVs, and more.

Black Friday 2021 has arrived, bringing with it a slew of supermarket deals from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, and others.

Tesco, the world’s largest supermarket chain, has confirmed its participation and has already announced a number of offers.

Tesco wowed shoppers last year when it announced a slew of big TV offers, and this year appears to be no different.

Amazon, Very, Currys, and other retailers are offering live Black Friday 2021 discounts.

Tesco has a number of TV deals, some of which aren’t available online, including:

Toshiba 58″ UHD Smart Linux TV, previously £479, is now £399.

Sharp 42″ UHD Smart Linux TV – £279 (was £329).

Sharp 50″ UHD Smart Android TV, previously £399, is now £349.

Customers will need a Tesco Clubcard to enjoy these pricing.

Online shoppers can also find a variety of bargains. PS5 games, Nescafe coffee machines, and Yankee candles are among them.

There are also discounts on LEGO sets, beds, Philips shavers, and the Amazon Echo Dot, among other things.

Shoppers may get a Google Nest Mini for £19 (regularly £49), or FIFA 22 on PS5 for £48 (regularly £60).

Oral B toothbrushes have been reduced from £90 to £40, and the Revlon One Step Mid Hair Dryer and Volumiser has been reduced from £70 to £35.

Here are the Tesco Black Friday discounts.