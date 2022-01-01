Tesco, Waitrose, Amazon, and Smyths Toys have all issued a warning, instructing customers not to use the products.

Tesco, Waitrose, Amazon, and Smyths Toys have all issued warnings to customers, advising them not to buy particular items.

Traders issue product recalls and safety notifications for products that have flaws that could jeopardize the consumer’s safety.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

Opies Pickled Walnuts are being recalled by Tesco and Waitrose because they may contain mustard and sulphites that aren’t listed on the label.

Some jars may contain pickled cornichons and onions with mustard and sulphites as ingredients that are not listed on the label due to a packing error.

This means that anyone with a mustard allergy or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxides and/or sulphites may be at danger from the product.

Information on the product

Walnuts Pickled by Opies

390 g in a pack

L1327 is the batch code.

November 2024 is the best-before-end date.

Mustard, sulphur dioxide, and/or sulphates are allergens.

If you have a mustard allergy and/or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not consume the aforesaid product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Smyths Toys is a company that sells toys.

Due to safety concerns, Smyths Toys is recalling their branded children’s bikes.

Only motorcycles purchased between January 1 and July 31, 2021 are affected.

Smyths Toys branded children's bikes purchased between January 1 and July 31, 2021.

Product codes affected:
105777 12" Hero Bike
143484 14" Dinosaur
128378 14" Police Bike
165961 14" Strike II Bike
187671 12" Tiger Black/Red Bike
118062 14" Dinosaur
172771 16" Strike Air Tyre Bike
102717 16" Mini Freestyle
158323 16" Strike Bike
165963 16" Team MX16
158326 20" Avery Bike
136320 20" Idaho Bike
136284 20" Nitro Green Half Mudguard Bike
172772 20" Nitro Pink Half Mudguard Bike
165964 16" Team Pink GX-16
158325 18" Rein
135176 20" Team GX-20 White/Pink
158329 20" Team MX-20

The improper housing cable was used, which may compromise the brakes' function over time and cause injuries.

