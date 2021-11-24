Tesco trolleys are proving to be ‘hazardous’ as teenagers cause mayhem on the estate.

Trolleys have been abandoned on highways in one area of Merseyside, posing a safety danger to drivers, particularly at night.

Neighbors in Kew, Southport, are fed up with gangs and groups of people leaving trolleys on the road all night.

Residents have been cautioned to be cautious since they represent a threat to anybody driving through the area late at night.

People began venting their frustrations on a local Facebook group at first.

“Be careful driving on the road behind Tescos, the local idiots have been blocking the road with shopping carts,” one user remarked on November 11.

Then, on Monday, November 22, another user turned to Facebook to share another story of trolleys cluttering the streets.

“See the delightful youngsters have been putting people’s lives in risk again at the corner of Folkestone Road leaving trolleys in the middle of the road great done to the man who drove over ahead of us and pushed them out of the way,” they said on Facebook.

Tesco, according to one neighbor, should be responsible for the trolleys.

The following is what they told The Washington Newsday: “Tesco, in my opinion, should be held accountable. Trolleys with groups of children are always present in the region. Patrols, either from Tesco or the police, should be present.” The trolleys are left “everywhere,” according to another local.

She stated, ” “When I walk my dog, I see them all the time, and there’s not much you can do about it unless Tesco can make it so they can’t remove them. They strew them across the street, outside people’s homes, and on the grass near Tesco.” Another local resident called the trolleys “hazardous.”

He stated, ” “They’re a threat. They’ve been queuing them up in the road, waiting for cars to hit them, according to what I’ve heard. Something must be done to prevent these gangs of kids from stealing trolleys and abandoning them on the highways. Unless anything is done, someone will be hurt.” “We aren’t aware of incidences of consumers removing trolleys from the store,” a Tesco representative stated, “but our trolley locating team responds to reports of trolleys outside the store.”” The summary comes to a conclusion.”