Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Booths have all issued product recalls due to safety concerns.

Customers are being advised not to consume a number of supermarket products that have been recalled for safety reasons.

Some of the products have been recalled due to concerns about allergies.

Crisps and fish sold in retailers such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Booths are among the items being recalled.

If you purchased any of the impacted items, you can return them for a full refund without a receipt.

The following is a list of product recalls that have occurred in the last month.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco

Popchips Sea Salt Flavour potato snacks are being recalled by KP Snacks because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Some packets may have been loaded with Sour Cream and Onion flavor Popchips due to a packing error.

Popchips are potato nibbles with a salty flavor.

85 g in a pack YP1D 1180 (time code 22:00 to 23:59) and YP1D 1181 (time code 22:00 to 23:59) are batch codes (time code 00:00 to 00:10) Date of expiration: 02 July 2022 Milk is an allergen.

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Tesco

Tesco White Fondant Icing is being recalled because certain packs were packed incorrectly with Tesco Marzipan, which contains almonds (nuts) that are not indicated on the label.

This indicates that anyone with an almond allergy may be at danger from using the product (nuts).

500 g Tesco White Fondant Icing Pack 21175 is the batch code. September 2022 is the best-before-end date. Almonds are an allergen (nuts)

If you have an allergy to almonds (nuts) and purchased the aforesaid product, do not consume it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Spar

Spar Crispy Breaded Haddock Fillets and Spar Crispy Breaded Cod Fillets are being recalled due to the presence of crustaceans, milk, mollusks, mustard, and sulphur dioxide (sulphites) that are not listed on the label.

This means that the items may provide a health risk to anyone who has a crustacean allergy, and/or. “Summary concludes.”