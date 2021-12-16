Tesco reveals why Clubcard pricing are so much less expensive.

The underlying cause for the substantial pricing disparity for customers has been revealed by a supermarket behemoth.

If you have a Tesco Clubcard, you may have reaped the rewards this holiday season as the supermarket dropped the prices of a number of items, prompting a buying frenzy.

Last week, the retailer slashed the price of meat by half for Clubcard members and lowered the price of 1L bottles of Baileys to £9, making them cheaper than those sold at ASDA, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s.

According to the Manchester Evening News, almost 80% of transactions at large Tesco supermarkets in the UK now require a Clubcard, making non-Clubcard holders a minority.

Some customers have speculated that Tesco had raised pricing for non-Clubcard holders, however the grocery operator has refuted this claim.

Tesco explained why Clubcard prices are significantly lower for customers who have a Clubcard: “We’re ecstatic that this study found that Tesco Clubcard customers get the best value of any major supermarket when they shop with us – and over 20 million of our customers who use Clubcard on a regular basis agree.

“Customers can choose whether or not to share their data with us, and you can have a Clubcard and enjoy Clubcard Prices while opting out of targeted marketing.

“We only utilize data that customers have decided to share with Tesco so that we can tailor our offers to them.

“So, if you’re searching for a bottle of red wine for Christmas and there’s a wonderful deal on the wine you typically buy, we’ll let you know.”

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that a basket of branded items that would have cost £42.40 without a Clubcard was reduced to £29.22 with the exclusive discounts.

In ASDA, £35.30 in Sainsbury’s, and £34.58 in Morrisons, the same basket of items would have cost £32.07.